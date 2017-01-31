Health officials in Washington and Minnesota so far are not reporting new cases linked to the tournament despite the close contact of the sport. His opponents, as well as fellow students at home, were alerted. The current outbreak has reached more than 5,300 cases nationwide.

The national mumps outbreak could’ve been made worse by a Washington high school wrestler who competed in a 16-state tournament before he knew he was infected with the contagious disease.

But so far, health officials in Washington and Minnesota are not reporting new cases they believe are linked to the tournament.

The current national outbreak is the worst this century, except for 2006 when more than 6,500 cases were reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By the end of 2016, the CDC tallied 5,311 cases nationwide.

That number might have soared after the Washington student, from King County, attended The Clash XV high-school wrestling tournament in Rochester, Minn., on Dec. 30 and 31.

As can be the case with mumps, the student wasn’t yet exhibiting symptoms at the tournament but was contagious. His case was diagnosed in early January when he was back home, according to a state Department of Health official.

Most people recover from mumps in a few weeks. In rare cases, the disease can cause brain and spinal-cord inflammation and deafness.

The student, who health officials are not identifying for privacy reasons, was not attending class at the time he was contagious “to our knowledge,” said Hilary Karasz, spokeswoman for Public Health — Seattle & King County.

He did not take part in any other competitions while contagious, Karasz said, but did attend wrestling practice.

All wrestling-team members were notified, as were the six competitors he wrestled in Minnesota. Tournament organizers and Minnesota health officials also were alerted, Karasz said.

And the student’s local school district was notified and a letter provided to send home to students’ families, she said.

As of Jan. 26, there were 301 confirmed and probable mumps cases in Washington state, 163 of them in King County.

King County officials learned about the student from his health-care provider and then interviewed him, heard about his wrestling trip, then reported it to the state health department, which alerted Minnesota and the CDC.

Minnesota health officials say the disease incubation stage for those potentially exposed at the tournament ended Jan. 25. No cases from Washington state or Minnesota have been identified as a result of those exposures, said Doug Schultz, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Nor were there any cases reported in states where six wrestlers who competed against the Washington student were from, according to Schultz. Those states were Oregon, Illinois, California and Minnesota.

But he noted it is possible a case may have developed and was not reported, or will be reported in the next few weeks.

Emily Banerjee, an epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health, said she was confident no other wrestlers at the tournament were infected by the Washington student, despite the opportunity to “share saliva some way in that close facial contact” of wrestling.

One post-puberty complication of mumps is swollen testicles, or orchitis. In rare cases it can lead to sterility. In a wrestling tournament with some 600 young men, such as The Clash XV, such complications are of particular concern.

Outbreaks most commonly fester among students, according to the CDC.

“A major factor contributing to outbreaks is being in a crowded environment, such as attending the same class, playing on the same sports team, or living in a dormitory with a person who has mumps,” according to the CDC. “Also, certain behaviors that result in exchanging saliva, such as kissing or sharing utensils, cups, lipstick or cigarettes, might increase spread of the virus.”

But according to a report on the 2006 mumps outbreak in Iowa, it was not wrestlers who were infected at a college tournament between Nebraska and Iowa. Spectators and parents in the bleachers were infected, leading to an outbreak among Nebraska non-college-aged adults.

Officials have reported that most probable and confirmed cases in King County involved people who were vaccinated. But the vaccine, with the recommended two doses, is only 88 percent effective on average.

Its effectiveness can wane over time and can be overcome by very close contact with a contagious person. “The unvaccinated might also play a role in weakening the overall effect of herd immunity,” said Banerjee, the epidemiologist.

According to the CDC, the states with the most mumps cases in 2016 were Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.