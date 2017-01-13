Sale of Group Health Cooperative to California-based health giant Kaiser Permanente wins final approval by state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.

The $1.8 billion sale of Group Health Cooperative to California-based health giant Kaiser Permanente won final approval Friday from state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler.

“After an extensive and thorough review by my office, it’s clear that Kaiser met all of the legal requirements necessary for approval,” Kreidler said in a statement. “I’m satisfied Washington state will retain a competitive health insurance market.“

Kreidler’s decision was not a surprise, as regulators on his staff already had endorsed the deal.

“This acquisition is a significant change for the health insurance market in our state,” Kreidler said. “I trust that Kaiser and Group Health will honor their commitment to improve service for consumers.”

Accountants, lawyers and other experts with the Office of Insurance Commissioner began reviewing the deal early last year. The office is required by law to assess whether such acquisitions would have a negative impact on competition and consumer choice.

In written and sworn testimony earlier this month, the state’s chief reviewer, Ronald Pastuch, said the deal would not lessen competition in Washington state or be hazardous to the public. Pastuch also found no evidence that Kaiser plans to sell Group Health assets or merge it with any other entities.

Group Health has some 600,000 members in Washington and northern Idaho and annual income of $3.5 billion. Kaiser has 10.6 million members in eight states and Washington, D.C., and reported $60 billion in 2015 revenue.

Although Group Health members were concerned about such a change, the organization’s board of trustees “felt overall this acquisition put our members first,” Chairwoman Susan Byington testified earlier this month in a hearing before Kreidler.