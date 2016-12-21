In front of dozens in Seattle Children’s inpatient playroom, the 6-year-old patient passed out gifts, led holiday songs and danced, as part of a charity event.
Gio’moni “Gio” Caro is set to leave Seattle Children’s this week. With ailments ranging from scoliosis to heart disease, the 6-year-old has been in and out of hospitals for most of his life, all without having a permanent home.
But before leaving this time, Gio hosted a hospital show. Dressed as one of Santa’s elves, he passed out gifts, led holiday songs and danced in front of a crowd of dozens in the hospital’s inpatient playroom Tuesday as part of a charity event.
“He knows how to work a room,” his mother, Laura Long, said. “Even through the gloom” that comes with his multiple disabilities, she said, he stays cheerful, optimistic and charismatic. “Where does he get it? I don’t know.”
About a half dozen young patients joined along Tuesday; all of them received Amazon Kindles. The tech giant provided devices and other gifts for each patient at the hospital, a spokesman said.
Originally from California, Gio’s family has moved around to treat his medical issues, which have already resulted in multiple heart surgeries, Long said.
They landed about a year ago in Seattle — where they stay at Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that serves the homeless — because of the hospital’s care.
Gio is set to be discharged on Friday after being hospitalized after catching a common cold, she said.
He’s scheduled for a major surgery on his back next year, Long said.
