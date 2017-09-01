Five bats have tested positive for rabies this year in King County.

Last month, three bats infected with the disease were found in the Seattle area, including in Seattle’s Ballard and Green Lake neighborhoods and SeaTac’s Angle Lake Park.

Another two bats not reported by the public also tested positive.

Rabies can be deadly if not treated before symptoms appear, according to public-health officials.

Public Health — Seattle & King County published a primer on what the “unusual” frequency of infections might mean. Here’s a summary:

Is it unusual to find so many bats with rabies?

So far, the number of bats brought in for testing has matched last year, but a higher percentage of those bats has tested positive for rabies through August 31 — 16 percent this year compared with 9 percent last year, officials said.

Though officials caution that a one-year spike in the number of bats testing positive for rabies does not mean that there is, in fact, more rabies in local bats.

“It’s too early to tell if this is a significant increase because we typically get more bats for testing from June through September, so that may be artificially inflating the percentage of bats that test positive for rabies,” according to officials. “We’ll know more once we’ve tested more bats through the rest of the year.”

There could be other explanations for the uptick in positive tests, including an increase in the bat population in general; or more public awareness of the risks of rabies in bats, which could spike reporting, officials said.

What should you do if you come across a bat?

If you come across a bat and it’s acting erratically, like it’s struggling to fly or lying on the ground, it could be infected. So don’t touch. Public Health recommends calling them at 206-296-4774 or your city’s animal-control office if you find a possibly infected bat in public.

Now, if you find a possibly infected bat on private property, Public Health recommends you secure it before authorities arrive. Here are more instructions:

“If you find a dead bat on your property, use heavy gloves (like leather work gloves), then pick it up or scoop it up with dustpan and put it in a sealed container or jar, or place it in a plastic bag that is within another heavy-weight plastic bag such as a zip-lock bag. Store it in a cooler or refrigerator until you have notified Public Health.

“If you have a live bat in your home, wear heavy gloves and wait for it to land. Then put an empty container (like a shoebox or plastic food container) or wastebasket over it and slide a piece of cardboard underneath to contain it. If you can, get the container lid on it and tape it down. Punch small holes in the container so the bat can breathe and keep it in an area away from people as much as possible. Don’t refrigerate, freeze or kill a live bat!

“And if you need help, you can contact an agency that is experienced and understands the public health issues related to live bats.”

How can you protect your pet?

Public Health recommends you vaccinate your pet against rabies. All dogs, cats and ferrets are required to be vaccinated by the time they are 4 months old and again a year later. Keep your pet on a leash in public spaces. If your pet has touched a bat, contact a veterinarian right away.