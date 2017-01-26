Harborview is contacting and offering free testing to hospital staff and patients who may have been exposed to the patient diagnosed with tuberculosis.

A patient diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) may have come into contact with 150 hospital staff and up to 45 patients at Harborview Medical Center, leading to precautionary testing for those possibly exposed to the infectious disease.

The patient who tested positive for TB suffers from several chronic conditions and did not show obvious symptoms for the disease, Harborview’s Dr. Tim Dellit said Thursday.

That patient came in contact with staff and other patients on three occasions between mid-December and Jan. 20, according to Dellit, associate medical director at Harborview. The diagnosis was delayed, he said, because the active TB infection was masked by symptoms of the patient’s other conditions.

Call with questions Anyone with questions about the tuberculosis situation at Harborview, may use a nurse call line at 1-855-520-8600.

Once TB was suspected, the patient was isolated and treatment started, Dellit said.

Harborview is not releasing the age or gender of the patient who is a Pierce County resident, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Although Dellit said the risk of transmission is “relatively low” in this case, Harborview is contacting by phone and letter patients and staff who may have been exposed.

Harborview will offer TB tests at no charge to patients and staff.

“I don’t think there’s a significant risk to the community at large,” Dellit said. He said there’s a low risk for Harborview patients and staff. “It’s very difficult to acquire TB, especially through casual contact.”

Unlike flu, TB is not transmitted by touching tables and other objects that an infected person touched, Dellit said. Only active TB infections are contagious; latent, or inactive, infections are not.

More than 4,500 people work at Harborview.

TB is not that uncommon in Seattle, he said. In King County, 98 new cases of TB disease were reported in 2015. On average, two cases of TB disease are diagnosed in King County each week.

A TB case was diagnosed at Renton’s Hazen High School this month and public-health officials recommended that 240 people get tested.

Gregg said there was no connection between the Harborview and Renton cases.

No other active cases have been found in the school community at this point, according to a King County public-health official. Further analysis may be required for TB blood tests, which check for a condition known as latent TB.

About 100,000 people in King County may have latent TB, Dellit said. In those people, the bacteria is “walled off by the immune system” and dormant, he said.

Ninety percent of those people never develop symptoms, he said. Of those who do, about half will exhibit symptoms in the first year of latent TB.

TB is an infectious disease passed from person to person through the air. TB is much harder to spread than the cold or flu, according to King County public-health officials. It typically takes repeated and prolonged exposure in a confined indoor space to become infected with TB, according to James Apa, spokesman for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

A person with active TB in their lungs can spread the disease by coughing or sneezing.

Even in households with a contagious TB case, only about one in three close household contacts become infected, Dellit said.

Most active TB cases are treated with antibiotics; treatment typically takes six to nine months. Drug-resistant strains require different antibiotics and may include a longer course of treatment, up to two years.

To become cured, a patient must complete the entire treatment, even after they are no longer infectious. If the treatment is interrupted before the bacteria are eliminated, TB can develop drug resistance and become much harder to treat.

The TB bacteria is killed by normal hospital cleaning products, Dellit said.

TB usually affects the lungs but can impact lymph nodes, bones, joints and other parts of the body, Apa said.

