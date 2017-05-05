House Republicans claimed victory after pushing through their legislative centerpiece that would scuttle much of Obamacare. The health-care bill’s pathway through the U.S. Senate is less clear.

Harborview Medical Center’s executive director said Friday that the hospital by 2026 would lose $627 million in federal revenue under the health-care bill passed Thursday by the House of Representatives.

Paul Hayes joined Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell at the hospital to speak about the legislation heralded by President Donald Trump as a “big win” in a tweet.

“This awful, disastrous ‘Trumpcare’ bill is a complete non-starter” in the Senate, Murray said.

Republicans claimed victory Thursday after pushing through their legislative centerpiece that would scuttle much of President Barack Obama’s health-care law. The bill’s pathway through the Senate is less clear and will likely change significantly, if passed at all.

Cantwell estimated that the repeal of Obamacare would take $1.4 billion out of Washington state’s economy each year. She also said 14 million Medicaid recipients nationwide and 600,000 Washingtonians would lose coverage under the bill.

“How is that a good strategy?” she said.

Thursday’s 217-213 House passage — with 20 GOP defections — was preceded by several near-death experiences for the legislation, in a chamber Republicans control 238-193. If two additional Republicans had voted “no” Thursday, the measure would have lost.

U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, voted against the health-care bill, saying it “falls short” on provisions for poor children and people with pre-existing medical conditions, and was rushed through without proper vetting of costs.

In a phone interview Thursday, Reichert said he waited to announce his opposition because he was doing “due diligence” and collecting facts.

While Trump celebrated the bill’s passage in the House, doctors, hospital, health insurers and some consumer groups urged significant changes to the legislation.

If it becomes law in its present form, the measure would change the rules and subsidies for people who buy their own insurance coverage, and make major cuts to the Medicaid program, which pays for care for the poor and disabled.

The winners include high-income earners, upper-middle-class Americans without pre-existing health conditions, and people wanting less comprehensive health coverage.