The four killed include three people in their 80s and a woman in her early 50s. All had underlying health issues, officials said.
EVERETT — Influenza has killed four people in the past week in Snohomish County — the first local deaths of this influenza season.
The (Everett) Herald reports the deaths included a man and woman from Arlington, both in their 80s; a woman in her early 50s from Everett; and another woman in her late 80s whose hometown was not immediately available.
All had underlying health conditions that make people more vulnerable to flu.
Heather Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Snohomish Health District, says local hospitals are seeing a surge in influenza cases, with the number of patients hospitalized with flu doubling each week since early December.
