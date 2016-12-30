The four killed include three people in their 80s and a woman in her early 50s. All had underlying health issues, officials said.

EVERETT — Influenza has killed four people in the past week in Snohomish County — the first local deaths of this influenza season.

The (Everett) Herald reports the deaths included a man and woman from Arlington, both in their 80s; a woman in her early 50s from Everett; and another woman in her late 80s whose hometown was not immediately available.

All had underlying health conditions that make people more vulnerable to flu.

Heather Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Snohomish Health District, says local hospitals are seeing a surge in influenza cases, with the number of patients hospitalized with flu doubling each week since early December.