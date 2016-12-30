The four killed include three people in their 80s and a woman in her early 50s. All had underlying health issues, officials said.

EVERETT — Four deaths in Snohomish County in the past week have been linked to the flu.

All had underlying health conditions that make people more vulnerable to influenza.

The (Everett) Herald reports the deaths included a man and woman from Arlington, both in their 80s; a woman in her early 50s from Everett; and another woman in her late 80s whose hometown was not immediately available.

Heather Thomas, a spokeswoman for the Snohomish Health District, says local hospitals are seeing a surge in influenza cases, with the number of patients hospitalized with flu doubling each week since early December.