If Washingtonians need health insurance that begins Jan. 1 they must sign up by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Friday night is the deadline to sign up through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange for health and dental plans that start Jan. 1.

Specifically, you must sign up by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The state-created exchange runs Washington Healthplanfinder, an online marketplace for individuals, families and small businesses to shop, compare plans and enroll in coverage. This is the fourth year of enrollment under the Affordable Care Act.

With traffic on wahealthplanfinder.org expected to spike in coming days, the exchange urges customers to select a plan pronto to avoid potential delays. It is also encouraging residents to use the exchange’s customer-support center (855-923-4633) for help. The center, normally open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, will stay open until midnight this Friday.

Customers can also find personal assistance at full-service enrollment centers on the state and affiliates, including in Bellevue, Renton and Seattle. Residents can also connect with trained navigators and brokers in their area by clicking the “Get Help Enrolling” link on the Washington Health Benefit Exchange site.

If you don’t need coverage that begins with the New Year, you have until the close of open enrollment on Jan. 31 to secure health and dental plans. If you sign up by Jan. 23 your coverage begins Feb. 1. Plans selected between Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 will begin March 1, according to the exchange.