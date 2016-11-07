The former medical director of Seattle Pain Centers had been set Tuesday to defend his right to retain his DEA registration, which allows prescription and distribution of all controlled substances, including opiate painkillers.

Federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials have canceled a Tuesday hearing to consider a Seattle pain doctor’s ability to prescribe powerful narcotics, recommending instead that Dr. Frank Li’s privileges be revoked.

The former medical director of Seattle Pain Centers, a chain of Washington clinics, had been set Tuesday to defend his right to retain his DEA registration, which allows prescription and distribution of all controlled substances, including opiate painkillers.

But a DEA administrative law judge ruled last month that Li isn’t eligible for registration because his medical license has been suspended in Washington and California, said Jodie Underwood, a special agent and spokeswoman for the DEA.

The federal Controlled Substances Act requires that medical providers who prescribe controlled substances be appropriately licensed.

Through lawyers, Li had previously said that he would contest the revocation of his DEA registration because his medical license is merely suspended and could be reinstated. A lawyer representing Li did not immediately respond to questions about the proposed revocation.

State Medical Commission members suspended Li’s license in July amid charges that care by Li and Seattle Pain Centers providers may have contributed to the deaths of at least 18 patients since 2010. California medical-board officials took similar action within weeks.

Li, 48, is accused of failing to properly monitor patients taking high doses of opiate painkillers.

Following the charges, the eight Seattle Pain Centers sites across Washington were closed, leaving an estimated 8,000 opiate patients and as many as 25,000 patients seen since 2008 in need of care.

The move threw the state’s pain-care system into chaos, leaving many patients without care and providers scrambling to help them. One former patient committed suicide and blamed the loss of Seattle Pain Centers in a note left behind.

Li is scheduled for a hearing before the Medical Commission next April.