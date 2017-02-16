The emergency bypass of wastewater into Puget Sound paused with a break in the weather — but will likely resume when heavy rains return.

King County has stopped dumping raw sewage effluent into Puget Sound from the crippled West Point treatment plant — but it will likely start dumping again when rainy weather returns.

The trouble started on Feb. 9 when a pump stopped working at the plant, flooding parts of the facility with up to 12 feet of untreated wastewater.

The plant is operating at about 220 million to 250 million gallons of capacity per day because of the damage, or about half its usual performance.

The plant bypassed 260 million gallons of untreated flows to Puget Sound beginning early Feb. 9, and stopped about 19 hours later, said Doug Williams, spokesman for the county.

Dumping of untreated flows began again about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday because of the wet weather, and lasted until about 10:30 a.m., spilling an estimated 6 million to 10 million more gallons of untreated effluent into Puget Sound from an overflow pipe. Most of the effluent is stormwater, but about 10 percent is raw sewage.

The pipe is several hundred feet offshore in about 50 feet of water.

The emergency overflows resumed from 4 p.m. Wednesday and continued overnight until about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Totals from that bypass event have not been calculated yet.

It is likely that more overflows will continue until the plant is repaired.

The overflows put the county in violation of its wastewater permit. The county has notified its regulators at the state Department of Ecology and Department of Health of the situation, and has also notified tribes with treaty fishing rights.

Even when the plant is not spilling, treatment is not back to normal: It’s reduced to essentially primary treatment, with effluent screened and disinfected only.

The plant normally provides more scrupulous, secondary treatment of up to 450 million gallons per day of sewage, wastewater and stormwater.

The trouble comes just as the region is experiencing record heavy rains that are expected to continue into the middle of next week.