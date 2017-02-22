Rather than release their tallies immediately, organizers of the county’s annual count of people living without shelter say they are developing a more accurate method of calculating the totals.

As the city works to drum up more money to fight homelessness, the results of the January count of the region’s shelterless that could inform how that money would be spent are still months away from release.

The reason for the delay?

All Home, the agency that coordinates local efforts to combat homelessness, is conducting hundreds of surveys of people identified in the count. Mark Putnam, All Home director, said the surveys will help the agency create a more thorough method of calculating the region’s homeless.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires cities and other communities across the country to conduct annual counts to track the number of homeless. The annual overnight count, recently renamed Count Us In, is tied to HUD grants used to pay for local efforts to provide services to people living without shelter.

Last year, 10,688 people were tallied in the count. Just over 4,500 of them were living outdoors without shelter — a 19 percent increase over 2015. Nearly 3,000 of the people without shelter were counted in Seattle.

The tallies traditionally have been released the morning after the count. But this year All Home is holding the raw numbers back while the surveys are conducted and staffers work to develop a more accurate method of calculating the totals.

One area All Home is hoping to improve upon is how it calculates the number of people living in tent encampments, cars and under bridges. In previous years, staffers simply multiplied the number of tents and cars observed during the overnight count by a factor of two, Putnam said.

To get a more accurate tally, staffers this year hope to collect data on how many people those surveyed live with. The goal is to find a better multiplier and use that to arrive at a more accurate total, Putnam said.

They also want to collect more information on where those surveyed lived before losing their homes, whether they previously received aid from local service providers and what other assistance they need to move indoors. The responses could help improve how All Home conducts outreach to people living without shelter, Putnam said.

“Having this information is really important for knowing what, if any, changes, we need to make,” he said.

All Home hopes to compile 1,000 surveys of people living inside shelters and outdoors by the end of February. An analysis of the numbers and survey information will continue through March, with the final report scheduled for release in May, Putnam said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Ed Murray announced in his State of the City address a plan to double the city’s spending on services for the homeless with a five-year, $275 million property-tax levy.

The mayor said he hopes the City Council will put the measure on the August ballot.