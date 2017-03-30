Throw away SoyNut Butter and other recalled products linked to an E. coli outbreak in mostly young children in 12 states, including Washington.

The E. coli outbreak linked to I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter has spread to 12 states, including Washington, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging parents to throw away SoyNut Butter products to avoid additional infections.

A total of 29 people have been sickened, including two in Washington; 24 have been younger than 18 years old.

Twelve have been hospitalized, most with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a kind of kidney failure, according to the CDC. No deaths have been reported.

Evidence indicates that I.M. Healthy brand SoyNut Butter is the likely source of the outbreak, according to the CDC. Testing found the outbreak strains of STEC O157: H7 in SoyNut Butter collected from the homes of ill people and from retail locations.

The SoyNut Butter Company of Glenview, Illinois, recalled all varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and all I.M. Healthy Granola products March 7. The company expanded its recall to include all Dixie Diners’ Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter on March 10.

Last week 20/20 Lifestyle Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars were added to the recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said PRO Sports of Bellevue recalled 36,957 Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars because they may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

The two-ounce bars were sold directly to clients at the PRO Sports facilities in Bellevue, Redmond and Seattle between Aug. 8, 2016, and March 10, 2017, according to the FDA announcement.

The CDC recommends that no one eat or serve any variety of the recalled products, regardless of the purchase date. Even if some product was consumed without anyone getting sick, the CDC says “throw the rest of it away.” Put it in a sealed bag in the trash so children, pets or other animals can’t eat it, the CDC advises.

The E. coli strain causes diarrhea, often bloody. Most healthy adults recover within a week, but some people develop HUS. The form of kidney failure, which can cause serious damage and even death, is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly.

Seattle lawyer Bill Marler has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Seattle parents Travis and Morgan Stuller, whose child was hospitalized for several days in early March at Seattle Children’s.

The Stullers’ child was confirmed to have the outbreak strain, and she was treated for HUS, according to the lawsuit.

Illnesses that occurred after March 7 might not yet be reported, according to the CDC, because of the lag between when a person becomes ill and when that case is reported.