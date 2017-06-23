A Vancouver, B.C., woman has turned to Seattle’s Ethiopian community in an attempt to find a lifesaving bone-marrow match.

Elsa Nega had gotten her two kids ready and was running to catch her morning bus when she could tell something was wrong.

The 38-year-old went to the emergency room, and into intensive care. The next day, she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia — a blood cancer that occurs most commonly in children.

Doctors recommended chemotherapy, but they told her she would need a bone-marrow transplant to replace her unhealthy blood-forming cells with new ones.

That was in early February, and the Vancouver, B.C., resident’s search for a donor continues to be daunting — because she is Ethiopian.

A successful donor shares the same ethnic background as a patient, doctors told her. But for someone with African descent, that’s a lofty task — much of the donor registry is Caucasian, and few people of color find matches quickly.

Nega now spends her days receiving chemotherapy and spending time with her children. She has turned her donor search to Seattle, knowing the city has a large Ethiopian community.

“It’s not easy,” Nega said. “In the morning I’m OK, in the afternoon I’m not. But there are so many people in Seattle, maybe my chances are better.”

When Nega didn’t match with either of her siblings, who still live in Ethiopia, or anybody on Canadian or international registries, family and friends began a campaign encouraging people to register as donors.

Helen Goddard recently became a friend of the family after hearing from Nega’s husband, Ronald Lett, about her illness. She helped the family launch a website, Twitter and Facebook page to spread the word about Elsa’s need for a transplant, and asked some Seattle-area Ethiopian groups to share the story.

Nega’s children, Lana and Lawrence, even made a video asking pop artist The Weeknd, whose parents moved to Canada from Ethiopia a few years before he was born, for help.

“I like his music, and it would be good if he can ask others or show others he could do it,” Nega said. “He has the power, so others may follow him.”

Nega is on her last round of chemotherapy, which is keeping her cancer at bay, but not curing it. After that, the family has no other option than to hope a match turns up on the international registry in the next few months.

“It’s very daunting to think about,” Goddard said. “There are 29 million people and none of them are for you? No one is a match?”

But for someone in need of a transplant who is of African descent, the circumstance isn’t uncommon.

Dr. Naynesh Kamani, the vice president of the American Association of Blood Banks, studied in Ethiopia and is an expert in bone-marrow transplants. He explained that patients with African backgrounds are some of those least likely to find a match in a registry, and all Africans won’t match each other. Ethiopians specifically, Kamani said, have often inherited genes from different tribes or races.

A donor match must have the same unique tissue types — which are inherited from one’s parents — as a patient. Essentially, the more diverse a patient’s genes are, the harder it could be to find a match.

The Ethiopian Community in Seattle organization shared the video of Nega’s story on its Facebook page this past month. Executive director of the organization Meron Kasahun said via email that while she doesn’t know the Nega family personally, issues like this aren’t uncommon in the Ethiopian community.

“We need to encourage our community members to join the registry whenever possible,” Kasahun wrote.

Tori Fairhurst from Be The Match, a bone-marrow registry Nega is urging people to join, said that while there are 16 million people registered in the United States, there are thousands of patients who don’t have a match.

If you’re Caucasian, she said, there’s about a 97 percent chance you have a match on the registry waiting for you. Your chance of having a match decreases significantly if you’re a person of color: 20 percent of Hispanics, 23 percent of Native Americans, 28 percent of Asians and 34 percent of people with African backgrounds don’t now have a match.

There are 70 known diseases for which a bone-marrow transplant is the cure.

People of color who hold drives to sign up for the registry often won’t find a match from their own drive but could increase the number of people of color for other patients. When potential donors sign up, they have to be willing to donate to anyone, not just their friend who is holding a drive.

“It’s not just a registry for Elsa,” Fairhurst said. “Somebody who signed up at another Ethiopian drive will help somebody else, and maybe someone at their drive will be a match for Elsa.”

Signing up just requires a cheek swab at a clinic, bone-marrow drive or in the mail, she said. You’ll only be contacted to donate if you are the match for someone.

“If you get a call, it’s a really, really big deal,” Fairhurst said. “Because you’re the match, you’re that person’s cure.”