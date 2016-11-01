A King County child has been admitted to Seattle Children’s with symptoms of a rare, polio-like illness, bringing the total in the rare, mysterious cluster of Washington cases to nine, health officials said Tuesday. A 6-year-old Bellingham boy in the cluster has died.

A King County child has been admitted to Seattle Children’s with symptoms of a rare, polio-like illness, bringing the total in the rare, mysterious cluster of Washington cases to nine, health officials said Tuesday.

The new case comes a day after the death of a 6-year-old Bellingham boy, Jonathan Daniel Ramirez Porter, known as Daniel, who was suspected to have acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM.

Two of the children admitted to the hospital this fall have been confirmed to have AFM, an unusual disease with no clear cause characterized by limb weakness and paralysis, said Julie Graham, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Health.

The rest of the children, including Daniel, have not been confirmed to have the condition, she added.

None of the cases shares a common infection, illness or other link. The children range in age from 3 to 14. They include four from King County, one from Pierce, and two each from Franklin and Whatcom counties.

“There’s nothing that points to an individual cause for any of the cases or a link between the cases,” Graham said.

She specifically noted that there is no apparent link with being recently vaccinated against common childhood illnesses.

“There is no evidence with AFM that people who are vaccinated are any more or less likely to come down with AFM,” she said.

The first Washington case was seen in mid-September. The apparent cluster comes amid growing concern about an uptick in cases of the mysterious illness characterized by sudden weakness in one or more limbs and distinctive lesions on the spinal cord.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday that 89 confirmed cases of AFM have been reported in 33 states this year. That follows 120 cases reported in 34 states in 2014 and 21 cases in 16 states in 2015.

“Despite extensive testing, CDC does not yet know the cause of the AFM cases,” an agency website said.

AFM is a syndrome that appears to be linked to various germs, including enteroviruses and the virus that causes the common cold. It appears that people who develop AFM have an abnormal reaction to a normal, even common illness.

“A lot of times, with the onset of this, children first started getting sick with a cold or diarrhea,” Graham noted. “It can progress from something that looks like a standard common illness. For some reason, their body responds differently.”

There are no definite public-health interventions to prevent AFM. Parents should make sure kids follow standard recommendations: Wash hands often with soap and water, avoid close contact with sick people, disinfect common surfaces, especially if exposed to someone who’s sick.

If a child develops sudden limb weakness or paralysis, parents should seek medical care immediately.

State health officials are working with the CDC to monitor and evaluate the cases.