President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration quickly reverberated through the United States and across the globe Saturday. Have you or someone you know had any trouble when trying to enter the country through Sea-Tac Airport or other Washington entry points?

Trump’s order, enacted with the stroke of a pen Friday afternoon, suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.