Has President Trump's executive order suspending the admission of refugees prompted you to delve into your own history or your family's history? The Seattle Times wants to hear from you.

Many waves of refugees and their descendants have made the Seattle area their home. But the country’s role in helping refugees is now a subject of heated debate.

If Trump’s refugee ban has prompted you to delve into your own history or your family’s history, call reporter Daniel Beekman at 206 464-2164 or send him a short note at dbeekman@seattletimes.com. Please share a phone number where you can be reached.