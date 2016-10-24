The garden is at Rainier Vista development off Martin Luther King Way South.

Priya Mareedu, a senior majoring in psychology at Seattle University, and other volunteers were harvesting vegetables like squash, greens and carrots for the Rainier Valley Food Bank and getting the garden ready for winter by pulling weeds and tomato plants.

The garden was built in 2009 by Solid Ground in partnership with Seattle Housing Authority and the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods for community education and food security, and features a P-Patch, children’s garden and bee hives as well.

The farm is part of Solid Ground’s Lettuce Link program and is one of two farms where anyone can volunteer for two hours and receive a free bag of vegetables, the other being the Marra Farm Giving Garden in South Park.

According to their website, the site grew more than 8,100 pounds of food in 2014. To learn more about Solid Ground, this Lettuce Link program for gardens and volunteering opportunities, visit their website.