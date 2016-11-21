Larger-than-life gingerbread creations are on display at the annual Gingerbread Village unveiling at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel.

The 24th Annual Gingerbread Village was unveiled at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel lobby Monday. Creations were inspired by scenes from the wizarding world.

The event came together with more than 1,000 volunteer hours, an estimated 1,200 pounds of dough, 800 pounds of icing, 200 pounds of white chocolate, 250 pounds of almond paste and hundreds of pounds of candy.

The Gingerbread Village opens Tuesday through Jan. 1. The free event has raised more than $841,000 in donations for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.