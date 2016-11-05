Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Hmong New Year a time to reflect on past, seek new beginnings Originally published November 5, 2016 at 6:48 pmUpdated November 5, 2016 at 7:53 pm Photos: Hmong New Year a time to reflect on past, seek new beginningsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Auburn honors veterans with big parade Sculpture offers bit of whimsy in Seattle neighborhood A family outing at Mukilteo Beach Park Related Stories Stray bullet kills neighbor in bedroom after man shoots at car thief Police shoot, kill armed man in standoff outside Forks People celebrated the Hmong New Year at Seattle Center on Saturday, with performances, visual arts, food and more. Share story By Lindsey WassonSeattle Times photographer Related Stories Stray bullet kills neighbor in bedroom after man shoots at car thief November 5, 2016 Police shoot, kill armed man in standoff outside Forks November 5, 2016 Control of state House in play in spendy down-ballot races November 5, 2016 Researchers training in Hawaii to simulate Mars mission November 5, 2016 More Photo Galleries Auburn honors veterans with big parade Sculpture offers bit of whimsy in Seattle neighborhood A family outing at Mukilteo Beach Park Lindsey Wasson View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryAuburn honors veterans with big parade Previous StoryStray bullet kills neighbor in bedroom after man shoots at car thief
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.