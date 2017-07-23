Reducing violence is harder in the U.S. than other democracies, but it’s possible with steady pushing.

Violence happens too often in America, but we are not as violent as we have been in even the recent past. If we stay serious about doing better, we might someday look like a different country.

Even here, in our beautiful, laid-back corner of America, we struggle with violence. Just recently, in less than a week, two people were shot to death near Rainier Playfield in Seattle. And last week, a man was shot during what was described as a gunbattle at Golden Gardens Park.

Americans are much more likely to use deadly force than people in other high-income countries. That applies to both citizens and police. This month, a jury awarded $15 million to the parents and son of Leonard Thomas, who was shot and killed by a police sniper at his home in Fife in 2013.

Part of our uniqueness has to do with our being up to our necks in guns, and part of it is our frontier mentality. Insufficient mental-health care and our drug problems play a role, too. We can do something about many of the contributing factors.

Australia famously enacted strict gun-ownership laws after a mass shooting in 1996. The impact has been spectacular. There have been no mass shootings there since, and both suicides and homicides declined in the years since. Suicides declined dramatically. That should matter to us for many reasons, not least that suicides constitute the majority of gun deaths in the U.S. Mental-health care matters, but it would never be a substitute for reducing people’s access to the most effective tool for committing suicide.

But as much as we have in common with Australia, the U.S. is unlike that country in some ways that make controlling guns more difficult here. Gun ownership is sacred for a lot of people in the U.S., which makes the topic of gun control dangerous political territory.

And the U.S. Supreme Court in 2008 interpreted the Second Amendment to our Constitution as ensuring an individual right to own firearms, something that Australia doesn’t have to contend with.

It will take a sustained effort of political, cultural and legal change to bring us more into line with other democracies.

The U.S. also has unique struggles in trying to reduce shootings by police.

I thought about Australia because of the shooting of an Australian woman in Minneapolis.

Justine Damond was shot by a Minneapolis police officer July 15, while she stood beside the officer’s car. Damond had called police to report what she thought might be a rape happening near her home. The case is still under investigation, but police report the officer’s partner was startled by a loud noise, and that the gunshot followed.

Police shootings only became a widely reported issue in recent years, largely because of bystander videos that captured incidents, usually involving white police and black citizens and other people of color.

In Minneapolis, that pattern was flipped. Damond was white and the officer who shot her, Mohamed Noor, is of Somali descent. Commentators have noted there wasn’t the instant protest from Black Lives Matter groups, or the instant defense of the officer by police or conservative groups. But anyone can be subjected to the degree of violence sanctioned by the justice system.

Laws in the U.S. make it too easy for police to resort to deadly force, which is why it happens so much more often here than in other wealthy democracies. Expectations of police behavior and relationship to the community are different in those other countries.

In our state, to be punished by the law, an officer who kills someone had to be shown to have acted with malice, an almost impossible standard. But we are beginning to debate that in the Legislature, where a bill to change the law was introduced this year, but not passed.

Criminal prosecution is difficult, but the jury award in the death of Leonard Thomas sends a message that the community is changing. So does a ruling last week by U.S. District Judge James Robart, who declined to accept Seattle city legislation on police accountability because of concerns about city negotiations with police unions on the terms of the legislation. Robart placed the demands of the Constitution above those negotiations.

It seems we are moving forward, slowly, toward a more humane society, but we have to keep pushing.