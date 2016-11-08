"I told my wife: either we win politically or we win as a merchant," said Lee Stallman, the owner of Fall City Firearms.

Lee Stallman, the owner of Fall City Firearms, voted for Donald Trump because he agrees with the Republican candidate’s views on gun rights, as well as his likely pick of a conservative Supreme Court justice and a push for immigration controls.

“He is obviously boisterous, and crass sometimes,” Stallman said. “But I agree with what he says.” He said he believes Clinton is “corrupt’ and shouldn’t be president.

That said, Stallman says he is anticipating a Clinton victory — and that means, as a merchant, stocking up on high-capacity magazines and guns. The narrow alleys of his shop are cluttered with long boxes containing more than 100 recently acquired rifles; he expects gun lovers to flock to the store as Clinton, who is perceived to be anti-gun ownership, is elected. Stallman’s store is decorated with Trump and Pence signs.

There is a semi-automatic rifle that has a $699 Trump price and a $2,599 Clinton price, a sign of what Stallman says will happen to gun prices under a Clinton administration that might impose tighter controls on weapons.

