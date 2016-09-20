The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission filed a complaint against Puget Sound Energy, with the utility facing up to $3.2 million in penalties.

Puget Sound Energy failed to properly disconnect and seal the gas pipeline that caused the natural-gas explosion that rocked Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood in March, according to a state Utilities and Transportation Commission investigation.

The pipeline near Mr. Gyros restaurant, which was leveled in the blast, was left active despite being abandoned in 2004, according to the investigation report. Once broken, gas began to escape the pipeline and accumulate inside the restaurant.

Nine firefighters were injured in the explosion. Two buildings and three businesses were destroyed.

As a result of the investigation, the department has filed a complaint against the utility alleging 17 violations of pipeline-safety regulations. If affirmed by the commission, the utility could face up to $3.2 million in penalties.

PSE said in a tweet that it was reviewing the investigation report.

The damage to the pipe that sprung the initial leak was caused by “unauthorized individuals,” investigators said.