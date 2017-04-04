Amazon opens its new off-leash dog park in downtown Seattle to barks and maybe a howl or two. The small park is open to well-behaved dogs belonging to employees and the public.

Seattle pooches have a new place for playtime.

A small, off-leash dog park has opened on Sixth Avenue near Lenora Street, next to the Amazon Spheres. The Amazon park is open to employees and the public.

It doesn’t take many dogs to fill the park. It’s just a bit bigger than 1,000 square feet.

Amazon and several other Seattle-area businesses allow employees to bring their dogs to work, if they’re well-behaved (the dogs, that is).