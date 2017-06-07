The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association center is hosting a public tour during an open house Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) Sandpoint center will host a behind-the-scenes tour during an open house Friday.

The open house is a family-friendly event with activities for children. It’s a chance to meet oceanographers, marine biologists, meteorologists and engineers who work on environmental issues and tour their labs. Learn how scientists predict the weather, see research buoys that track ocean conditions, discover habitat restoration projects on Lake Washington, and even see marine-mammal bones, pelts and teeth and walk through a life-size replica of a humpback whale.

Scientists will also tell the story of Springer, a killer whale that NOAA Fisheries and collaborators successfully rescued in Puget Sound and returned to the wild 15 years ago.

NOAA staff and scientists will provide guided tours of the marine-mammal bone laboratory, the net loft, the dive center that prepares and equips NOAA divers, the National Weather Service forecast Office, and the Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory engineering shop that develops and builds technology to collect data from the oceans.

The open house is from noon to 6:30 p.m. at NOAA’s Western Regional Center at 7600 Sandpoint Way N.E. in north Seattle, on the shores of Lake Washington. The event is free and open to the public. Adults must bring valid photo identification. A driver’s license is sufficient.

No reservations are required, and there is plenty of free parking on site. For more information and tour schedules, go online: www.wrc.noaa.gov/OpenHouse2017.htm.

Email questions to oar.pmel.openhouse@noaa.gov