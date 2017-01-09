Volunteers do work at Cascade’s Giving Garden.
According to the Cascade People’s Center website, the Giving Garden in South Lake Union promotes neighborhood collaboration, a shared purpose, better communication and a closer community.
Organizations such as Alleycat Acres, an urban farming collective that works to reconnect people, places and produce through transforming underutilized urban spaces, provide needed volunteer work for projects like the Giving Garden.
