Thousands came to Seattle's Fremont neighborhood to enjoy the one-of-a-kind parade that includes 60 community-based costumed ensembles with giant puppets, stilt walkers, floats, dancers, cyclists and musicians.

Fremont parties through Sunday with the Fremont Fair street festival, which includes a large craft market, entertainment on two stages, buskers, food vendors and beer gardens.