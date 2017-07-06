The attorney for the injured man alleges the officer was messaging with a co-worker to make restaurant plans and not paying attention to the road.

TACOMA — A former soldier who was run over by a police officer’s vehicle while lying in the street after a night of drinking is suing the Tacoma Police Department and the officer who hit him.

The News Tribune reports 26-year-old Emanuel Andrade filed the lawsuit in June against the department and Officer Luke Faulkner.

Andrade’s attorneys, Daniel Hannula and Daryl Graves, say Faulkner was messaging with a co-worker to make restaurant plans at the time of the 2014 incident. They say he was not paying attention to the road.

The police department, however, states Faulkner was checking license plates on his computer and looking for car prowlers before he slowly rolled over Andrade.

The lawsuit states Andrade suffered significant head injuries, severe fractures to his arms and pelvis and other injuries.