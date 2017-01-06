Local NewsPhoto & Video Dave Krieg hoists Seahawks flag atop Space Needle before playoff game Originally published January 6, 2017 at 3:12 pmUpdated January 6, 2017 at 3:17 pm Flag goes up as hopes rise for SeahawksBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Pup-sicle: Dog enjoys an icy Green Lake romp Making sweet melodies: Kids and parents sing, play and dance at Sunshine Music Together Scenes from a sunny winter day Related Stories Remote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion Avalanche kills Montana skier in Glacier National Park Share story By Steve Ringman Ellen M. BannerSeattle Times staff photographers Related Stories Remote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion January 6, 2017 Avalanche kills Montana skier in Glacier National Park January 6, 2017 Family, friends to honor Seattle hit-and-run victim at intersection where she was killed January 6, 2017 Yosemite: Valley floor to close during stormy weekend January 6, 2017 More Photo Galleries Pup-sicle: Dog enjoys an icy Green Lake romp Making sweet melodies: Kids and parents sing, play and dance at Sunshine Music Together Scenes from a sunny winter day Steve RingmanEllen M. Banner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryRemote Alaska volcano erupts again in brief explosion
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.