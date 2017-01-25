Two firefighters were hospitalized and tenants fled apartments adjacent to the blaze in the 19800 block of Scriber Lake Road.

Only partial remains of scaffolding and a sliver of an outer wall remained Thursday at the burned-out construction site of a senior apartment complex in Lynnwood.

Firefighters responded to the late-night blaze that forced the evacuation of about 150 people from two nearby buildings and injured two firefighters.

Multiple agencies were called to the 19800 block of Scriber Lake Road about 9:30 p.m., according to police and Julie Moore, a spokeswoman for the city of Lynnwood.

The fire was extinguished overnight, but crews continued to spray water onto the burned-out remains of the building on Thursday.

The two firefighters suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, but they were hospitalized for treatment, Moore said. The firefighters were released from the hospital on Thursday morning.

No details on how they were injured were available.

“The firefighters appear to be doing well,” Moore said Thursday.

The apartment complex destroyed in the blaze was to become the Reserve at Scriber Creek Senior Apartment Complex, according to the Lynnwood Fire Department. The construction site was vacant. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Authorities evacuated residents of two neighboring apartment buildings, which were also damaged. The American Red Cross helped about 150 residents displaced by the fire, according to the Fire Department.

Crews battled through the night to contain the blaze.

Huge fire ongoing at Scriber lake road in Lynnwood: pic.twitter.com/PM8fvw6YXG — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) January 26, 2017

Moore said the apartment complex sustained significant damage, though no estimated cost of damage was immediately known.

The Police Department tweeted photos of the scene, which showed large flames and billows of smoke.

More than 50 police and fire units from around the region responded, Moore said.

A woman who answered a phone number listed for the Reserve at Scriber Creek on Thursday said she could not comment.