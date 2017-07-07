Clear any buildup of pine needles, leaves and other flammable materials from your roof, gutters, porch and under your deck.

Trim larger trees’ limbs to heights of at least 10 feet. Make sure there is about 5 feet between branches of other large trees.

Weed-whack or mow long grass around your home. Ideally, you want to have at least 30 feet of short, watered lawn around your home.

Move wood piles more than 30 feet from your home.

Remove propane tanks from within 30 feet of your home. In a wildfire, they can vent and shoot flame vertically.

Install visible house numbers on your home, driveway and street.

Repair shingles, tiles and other roofing material.

Use metal mesh (1/8-inch mesh is good) to prevent embers from landing in vents and eaves and under decks.

Know your family’s emergency plan if a wildfire comes quickly.