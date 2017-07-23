A smoky brush fire that apparently was started near a homeless encampment shut down a portion of the Alaskan Way Viaduct on Sunday; a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

Seattle firefighters were investigating a brush fire that shut down a stretch of the Alaskan Way Viaduct by Pike Place Market on Sunday afternoon, as police arrested a man on suspicion of arson.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. near a homeless encampment of around 20 tents beneath the viaduct, but apparently it caused no injuries, according to Kristin Tinsley, a spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department. The Seattle Police Department said it had arrested one man, who it did not name, citing witnesses who reported seeing him set the fire.

Six fire engines and one ladder truck used water and foam to fight the flames, which covered an area of about 300 square feet, extinguishing it in an hour. The encampment had been abandoned by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, Tinsley said, and the tents only sustained water damage.

Patty Tedrick, who lives in a condominium building across from where the fire broke out, has long worried about the homeless encampment. She said that she’d noticed last week that there were a sizable number of people cooking on grills in the overgrown brush on a hill that nearly grazes the underside of the highway.

“If people are cooking underneath the viaduct, they could set fire to it,” she recalled thinking at the time. Tedrick, who has lived in the Alaskan Way building for 20 years, said she didn’t call the police about it. “It doesn’t do any good,” she said. “I’ve called for years.”