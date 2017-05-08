Reo’s Ribs is co-owned by Reo Varnado, Snoop’s uncle.
PORTLAND — Fire damaged a northeast Portland restaurant owned by an uncle of rapper Snoop Dogg.
Portland Fire & Rescue says the blaze at Reo’s Ribs was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday, and witnesses saw people running from the scene.
Crews quickly extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire has not been released, and a damage estimate was not immediately available.
Reo’s Ribs is co-owned by Reo Varnado and Myra Girod. Varnado is Snoop Dogg’s uncle.
The restaurant opened less than two years ago in an iconic, nearly century-old building that had been a burger joint since the 1950s.
