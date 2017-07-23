Share story

Mike Carter
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

A popular University District cafe was damaged by fire early Sunday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Ague Verde Cafe and Paddle Club,  on the 1300 Block of NE Boat Street, sustained structural damage in the 4 a.m. fire. There were no injuries.  The cause is under investigation.

 

Mike Carter: 206-464-3706 or mcarter@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @stimesmcarter.