A popular University District cafe was damaged by fire early Sunday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
The Ague Verde Cafe and Paddle Club, on the 1300 Block of NE Boat Street, sustained structural damage in the 4 a.m. fire. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.
Most Read Stories
- 83-year-old woman sexually assaulted in SeaTac assisted-living facility; assailant sought
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Put down that cellphone; distracted-driving law is here
- Passage of paid-family-leave act shows power of working together | Op-Ed
- Homeless students drawn to Seattle schools by sports are often cast aside when the season’s over
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.