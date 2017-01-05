Multiple engines responded to the downtown fire and traffic officials urged commuters to avoid the area. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews battled a blaze at a Pike Place Market building in downtown Seattle Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

Shortly before 3 p.m., multiple engines responded to the fire in the 1900 block of First Avenue, according to the city’s 911 call sheet. The alert system categorized it as a “significant fire” on Twitter. Less than 50 minutes later, the Seattle Fire Department reported the fire extinguished.

“We’re just cleaning up at the moment,” said Alice Kim, spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department, at the scene around 4 p.m. She said the building was under construction and the fire was on its third floor.

Traffic officials urged commuters to avoid the dense downtown area near Stewart Street. Response vehicles temporarily blocked the area, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.

No further information was available.