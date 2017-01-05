Multiple engines responded to the downtown fire and traffic officials urged commuters to avoid the area. No injuries were reported.
Fire crews battled a blaze at a Pike Place Market building in downtown Seattle Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.
Shortly before 3 p.m., multiple engines responded to the fire in the 1900 block of First Avenue, according to the city’s 911 call sheet. The alert system categorized it as a “significant fire” on Twitter. Less than 50 minutes later, the Seattle Fire Department reported the fire extinguished.
“We’re just cleaning up at the moment,” said Alice Kim, spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department, at the scene around 4 p.m. She said the building was under construction and the fire was on its third floor.
Traffic officials urged commuters to avoid the dense downtown area near Stewart Street. Response vehicles temporarily blocked the area, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
No further information was available.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.