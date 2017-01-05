Multiple engines responded to the downtown fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews battled a blaze at a Pike Place Market building in downtown Seattle Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Shortly before 3 p.m., multiple engines responded to the fire in the 1900 block of First Avenue, according to the city’s 911 call sheet. The alert system categorized it as a “significant fire” on Twitter. Less than 50 minutes later, the Seattle Fire Department reported the fire extinguished.

“We’re just cleaning up at the moment,” said fire spokeswoman Alice Kim around 4 p.m.

She said the fire was on the building’s third floor, which is under construction and seemingly unoccupied.

Fire investigators were working to determine what caused the fire, where it started and the extent of its damage as of Thursday evening, Kim wrote in a news release.

The building houses Kells Irish Restaurant on its ground level.

“The flames were shooting out the windows,” Karen McAleese with the pub told KOMO News.

Traffic officials urged commuters to avoid the dense downtown area near Stewart Street. Response vehicles temporarily blocked traffic, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.