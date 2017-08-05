Flames and smoke poured from the building, and crews tore off the roof to get at the fire.

Firefighters battled an apartment-building fire in North Seattle on Saturday, as residents poured into the street with many saying they had not heard an alarm.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital.

Fire officials were called at about 2:20 p.m. to the three-story building at North 113th Street and Meridian Avenue North. There are about 30 units in the building, which is home to 60 to 70 people, according to fire officials.

Video shot by resident Alex Harris immediately after he evacuated his North Seattle apartment.

Flames and smoke poured from the building, and crews tore off the roof to get at the fire. Residents said they left the building after seeing fire on interior walls.

Officials said they did not have information on where the fire started or what might have caused it.