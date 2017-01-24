Local NewsPhoto & Video Finding beauty in our Northwest January Originally published January 24, 2017 at 5:09 pmUpdated January 24, 2017 at 6:31 pm Finding beauty in our Northwest JanuaryBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Curling novices learn — and laugh — as they go Punch stuff, sweat, get fit — ‘It’s fun’ Tet in Seattle offers help for a healthy new year Related Stories 2016 pictures of the year: The defining images of our time 2016 Seattle Times Reader Photos of the Year Share story By Logan RielySeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories 2016 pictures of the year: The defining images of our time January 6, 2017 2016 Seattle Times Reader Photos of the Year December 21, 2016 Watch: 2016 pictures of the year December 29, 2016 Photos: Thousands protest Trump presidency in Seattle women’s march January 24, 2017 More Photo Galleries Curling novices learn — and laugh — as they go Punch stuff, sweat, get fit — ‘It’s fun’ Tet in Seattle offers help for a healthy new year Logan Riely View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryWashington, other states eye school bus seat belts Previous Story2 found dead at home outside Shelton
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.