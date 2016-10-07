The kite surfer did not require medical care after being rescued by a boat from the ferry Puyallup.

A crew from a ferry rescued a kite surfer in trouble off Edmonds on Friday morning, according to Washington State Ferries.

Snohomish County Fire District 1 spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said fire crews were called to Marina Beach Park around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a kite surfer in distress about 500 to 1,000 yards offshore, according to myedmondsnews.com.

A rescue boat from the ferry Puyallup, which was making the Edmonds-to-Kingston run, was dispatched and brought the female kite surfer to shore.

The woman didn’t require medical attention, according to myedmondsnews.