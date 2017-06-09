Seattle police were investigating the death of a female who lived on Northwest 47th Street.
Seattle homicide detectives were at a home in Ballard late Friday night, investigating the death of a female who lived at a residence in the 300 block of Northwest 47th Street, according to a tweet from sthe police department after 11 p.m.
No other details were immediately available, including the person’s age or where the death occurred.
