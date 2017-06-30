A Federal Way woman was struck and killed Friday afternoon after she stepped in front of a turning vehicle. Police say the woman was jaywalking when she was hit.

The 53-year-old male driver, also a Federal Way resident, was at the intersection of South 288th Street and Military Road South and was looking left as he made a right turn around 5 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock. The pedestrian stepped out in front of his vehicle and was struck, she said.

The woman was initially responsive but collapsed and could not be revived, Schrock said. The driver showed no signs of impairment and the investigation is ongoing, she said.