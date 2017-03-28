And with a rainy forecast, meteorologists expect the total only to grow. Also, Seattle has been unusually cool for March.

Even if you’re not a fan of gray skies, maybe you can appreciate making weather history, as weeks of incessant rain have set a record for the Seattle area.

According to the National Weather Service, the amount of rainfall in February and March combined has surpassed the area’s previous record for the same two-month period — 15.55 inches — set in 2014.

As of Tuesday morning, rain gauges at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport measured 6.72 inches for March, while last month marked the wettest February on record since 1961 with 8.85 inches. That total beats the previous record by .02 inches.

But don’t expect the gap to stop there.

“Of course, it keeps raining, so we’ll just keep going farther and farther on that record,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike McFarland.

With days before April, the service’s seven-day forecast calls for chances of rain, at least in the form of showers, every day except Friday.

By the week’s end, March’s rainfall amount will likely rank in the top-5 wettest on record, said meteorologist Logan Johnson.

“The message is, it’s just been kind of cool, damp and dreary the past few months,” even more so than usual for the Seattle area, he said.

Specifically, Seattle hasn’t yet reached 60 degrees for a high temperature this year, according to thermometers at the airport.

On average, that usually happens around the end of February, McFarland said.

Looking for long-term rain relief? Read no further.

A Seattle Public Utilities study expects climate change to accelerate the rate at which the city’s shorelines rise over decades, predicting another 7 inches by 2050.

“Rainfall is expected to become more intense in many parts of the world,” the study says. “Pacific Northwest winters are projected to become warmer and wetter, and summers warmer and drier.”

The Seattle Times this month collected stories from people on how they manage the gloomy weather, after this winter’s streak. Some said the grayness pushes them into depression, while others said they embrace it for stirring creativity.

But a few said because of the rain, they no longer live in the area.

“I had no idea how normal people lived around the world; that is, with clear skies and daylight … ,” Jill Hammond, a Seattle-area resident until four years ago, wrote from Tasmania, Australia.