The FBI has closed without charges a criminal civil-rights investigation into the use of force by Seattle police that left a University of Washington student battered and bruised after he was told to stop recording video as officers were arresting a friend at a loud party in 2012.

The Seattle FBI office opened the investigation late last year after the city of Seattle agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by geography student David Pontecorvo, who, according to his attorney and the lawsuit, suffered a broken cheekbone, a broken nose, bruises and lacerations after he was pulled off his front porch by officers and beaten with fists and a flashlight.

Pierce Murphy, the civilian director of police department’s Office of Professional Accountability, said no complaint was ever filed and therefore there was no investigation into the Pontecorvo incident. None of the officers were disciplined.

In a statement issued Thursday, the FBI said: “After a thorough investigation by the FBI and in consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the matter has been closed. All relevant parties have been informed.”