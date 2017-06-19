Reports of the shooting were widely shared on social media Sunday and Monday.
The fatal police shooting Sunday morning of Magnuson Park resident Charleena Lyles has been widely discussed on social media.
Prominent faces in the Black Lives Matter movement have been tweeting and posting about the incident after Lyles’ family said she’d had mental-health issues leading up to the shooting and that they believed Lyles’ race — she was African American — was a factor. Police say Charleena Lyles had a knife when two white officers opened fire.
By Monday morning, #CharleenaLyles was the top trending topic on Twitter in the Seattle area. Meanwhile, a fundraiser on GoFundMe.com has collected more than $20,000 for Charleena Lyles’ family.
Danielle Moodie-Mills, creator of Wokeand.com and host of the radio show “Politini,” tweeted this:
Dae Hawkins, campaign coordinator for Seattle mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver, tweeted this:
Shaun King, a writer for The New York Daily News and commentator for The Young Turks, posted this on Facebook:
A march has been planned in New York City.
