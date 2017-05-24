The family, which is seeking damages in excess of $2 million, announced the action during a news conference Wednesday on the anniversary of Desiree McCloud’s death.

The family of a bicyclist killed a year ago have filed claims against the city of Seattle and Sound Transit, saying the First Hill Streetcar trolley tracks were to blame for the crash.

The family, which is seeking damages in excess of $2 million for each claim, announced the action during a news conference Wednesday morning on the anniversary of Desiree McCloud’s death.

McCloud, 27, was riding with three other cyclists from East Capitol Hill to Alki Beach. Surveillance images from a Seattle Police Department investigative report showed McCloud pedaling between the streetcar tracks on East Yesler Way when she attempted to pass another cyclist in her group.

That cyclist told police she saw McCloud’s bike wobble, before McCloud crashed and tumbled to the pavement.

She died 11 days later at Harborview Medical Center. An autopsy found that McCloud, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died as a result of blunt-force head trauma.

In their report last year, police did not find evidence to conclude if the streetcar tracks played a role in McCloud’s crash.

“It is unknown if McCloud attempted to cross back over and if interaction with the rail was what led to her loss of control, and that question appears impossible to resolve,” police wrote in the report. “What is known is that no other vehicles were involved and that McCloud lost control of her bicycle, which caused her to fall to the ground. This incident, though obviously tragic, appears to be the sole result of some form of operator error on the part of McCloud.”

Cyclists say streetcar tracks are dangerous because their tires can slip and their wheels can get caught in the flangeway gap, or the groove where trolley wheels run.

The city does not collect data about streetcar-track crashes specifically, and many go unreported. After a request from The Seattle Times last year, more than 100 cyclists detailed falls they believe were caused by rail tracks.

Seattle has faced legal action over streetcar tracks before. In 2010, six bicyclists sued the city, claiming the South Lake Union streetcar tracks caused them to crash and Seattle knowingly allowed the unsafe conditions.

Although the city acknowledged the tracks could be hazardous, a judge agreed with the city’s argument that it had a right to build the streetcar line in the manner it chose and that the cyclists had not proved the city breached its duty to provide reasonably safe streets.

The Seattle Department of Transportation is working on a third streetcar line called the Center City Connector. Slated to open in 2020, the $135 million line would link the First Hill and South Lake Union streetcars.