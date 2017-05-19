Jurors unanimously found that the Kingston man had not been negligent when he crashed his motor scooter into a North Kitsap Fire & Rescue fire truck in 2014.

A jury has awarded $9.5 million to the family of a Kingston man who died in a collision with a Kitsap County firetruck.

The Kitsap Sun reports lawyers from the fire district argued that Jason Foster had been driving unsafely when he crashed his motor scooter into a crossing firetruck. Foster’s lawyers, however, argued he had been operating sensibly and had the right of way.

Foster, 48, had been driving west toward an intersection in 2014 when the light turned yellow and he continued. A North Kitsap Fire & Rescue engine, which had not been on an emergency call, entered the crossroad driving northbound. Foster crashed into the fire truck and died instantly.

The jury unanimously found that Foster had not been negligent.