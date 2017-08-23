The family members, ranging in age from 2 to 80, were rescued Monday evening.

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A family of nine had to be rescued after their raft sank in the Yakima River.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the family members, ranging in age from 2 to 80, were rescued Monday evening.

Witnesses say some people swam to an island, while others clung to brush after the raft began to sink.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office sent its rescue boat to the area and picked up the family members. The 2-year-old was rescued from the sinking raft.

No one was injured.