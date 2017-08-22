The man’s bike was found leaned against a barrier on the freeway near Vancouver last week, but Washington State Patrol troopers thought it simply had been abandoned.

RIDGEFIELD, Clark County — The family of a southwestern Washington man is looking for answers after he was killed in a motorcycle crash but his body wasn’t found until family members searched days later.

The Columbian reports that in the early-morning hours last Tuesday a Washington State Patrol trooper found a motorcycle leaned against a barrier on Interstate 5 near Vancouver.

Trooper Will Finn says the trooper saw the motorcycle with minor damage and thought the driver had walked away. Finn says two troopers searched the area but found no one.

On Friday, the family of Travis Williams went looking for him when a tow company called saying the motorcycle had been impounded. Travis’ brother Michael Williams told The Columbian they found his body by looking over the embankment.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Officer says Williams died of blunt-force injuries from a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

Detectives are investigating.