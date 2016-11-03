Local NewsPhoto & Video Fall shining through Originally published November 3, 2016 at 6:34 pmUpdated November 3, 2016 at 6:59 pm Fall shining throughBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Ballard leaves fall again Dia de los Muertos marked at El Centro de la Raza Seattle subs in practice for coming Chelan speed-flying fest Related Stories Region’s growing Indian-American population celebrates Diwali Burien man, accused of killing friend, says he was high on PCP Seattleites enjoyed a sunny day Thursday after a long spell of rain. Share story By Ken Lambert Lindsey WassonSeattle Times staff photographers Related Stories Region’s growing Indian-American population celebrates Diwali November 3, 2016 Burien man, accused of killing friend, says he was high on PCP November 3, 2016 Man testifies he didn’t swing golf club at SPD officer November 3, 2016 Dancer makes gift for mom in ‘Psychic Radio Star’ November 3, 2016 More Photo Galleries Ballard leaves fall again Dia de los Muertos marked at El Centro de la Raza Seattle subs in practice for coming Chelan speed-flying fest Ken Lambert Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.Lindsey Wasson View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryRegion’s growing Indian-American population celebrates Diwali Previous StoryBurien man, accused of killing friend, says he was high on PCP
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.