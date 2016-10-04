After learning that she had cancer, Norma Jean Bauerschmidt of Michigan decided against treatment and instead set out on a cross-country TV trip with her son and daughter-in-law. They chronicled the trip on Facebook. Miss Norma died in Friday Harbor last week at age 91.

FRIDAY HARBOR — A Michigan woman who decided to take a cross-country RV trip instead of undergoing cancer treatment has died at the age of 91.

More than 400,000 people have followed Norma Jean Bauerschmidt’s journey with her son and daughter-in-law on her “Driving Miss Norma” Facebook page. Her final stop was on San Juan Island.

She began hospice care after arriving in Friday Harbor in August.

San Juan County Coroner Randall Gaylord says Bauerschmidt died Friday morning.

Bauerschmidt’s daughter-in-law writes on the page that she decided to take the trip last year after being told that surgery, radiation and chemotherapy were the typical treatments for tumor.

A memorial service for Bauerschmidt is planned for Friday in Friday Harbor.